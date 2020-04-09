Bellator Fighter Isaiah Chapman Killed In Shooting Outside His Home

Bellator bantamweight Isaiah Chapman is dead after being shot outside his home.

Reporter David McKinney first brought word that Chapman was shot and killed on the evening of April 7. The 135-pounder was killed in Akron, Ohio. While police did not release an identity, they did confirm they responded to a call of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. local time. When officers arrived at the scene in the 300 block of Reed Avenue, they found a 30-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The man died at Summa Akron City Hospital (via Beach Journal).

Here is what McKinney had to say when first breaking the news that the man shot dead was Chapman.

Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime #OhioMMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news — David McKinney (@MMAMcKinney) April 8, 2020

Bellator matchmaker, Rich Chou, confirmed the news.

RIP Isaiah Chapman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oIiqldqVU — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) April 8, 2020

Chapman had a professional MMA record of 9-3. He suffered a loss to rising bantamweight Patrick Mix back in Oct. 2019 at Bellator 232. Prior to the loss, Chapman was riding a three-fight winning streak.

We here at MMA News would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Isaiah Chapman. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of Chapman’s funeral.

Anyone with information on the death of Isaiah Chapman is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.