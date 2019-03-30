Bellator Fighter Makes Entrance As Stone Cold, Hits The Stunner

David Rickels stomped a mudhole and walked it dry.

Bellator 219 was filled with action, but the event didn’t end with the main card. The promotion aired fights following the Paramount Network and DAZN airing. One of those bouts was Rickels vs. A.J. Matthews. While Rickels is known for his crazy entrances, his shenanigans at Bellator 219 may have topped his previous efforts.

Stone Cold David Rickels

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest star of the WWE’s Attitude Era. Rickels couldn’t help but dress up as “The Texas Rattlesnake.” Not only did Rickels walk the walk, he even talked the talk. Check out his Bellator 219 entrance below:

Rickels ended up defeating Matthews via second-round TKO. “The Caveman” wasn’t done there as he delivered the Stone Cold Stunner: