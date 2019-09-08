Bellator Fighter Suffers Horrendous Leg Break (Video)

A fighter on the Bellator 226 card suffered a gruesome leg break.

Leg kicks can be devastating to fighters on the receiving end. Over the years, we’ve seen elite fighters such as Jose Aldo utilize leg kicks without a second thought. There are times, however, when a leg kick can go horribly wrong due to a perfectly timed check. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman II comes to mind.

That’s exactly what happened to Albert Gonzales last night (Sept. 7). Gonzales shared the cage with Tyson Miller on the Bellator 226 postlims. The bout ended in the first round when Gonzales broke his leg off a check. Here’s the video courtesy of ShayMyName, but be warned it is graphic.

If that wasn’t enough for you, here are some photos of the gnarly leg break.