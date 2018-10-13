Bellator Fighter Ties Record With Six-Second KO (Video)

With only two fights in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Mike Kimbel is already in Bellator MMA’s history books. Earlier tonight (Fri. October 12, 2018) Kimbel performed on the undercard of Bellator 207. He shared the cage with Alex Potts from Uncasville, Connecticut.

Kimbel, 21, came right out the gate firing – and he connected. It only took a quick combo to put Potts out for the count. All in only a matter of six seconds. That was good enough to tie the record for fastest knockout in Bellator history. The other being Hector Lombard’s starching of Jay Silva in 2010.

Upon making his MMA debut, Kimbel also finished his first fight rather quickly. He dispatched of Geoffrey Then in only 63 seconds at Bellator 194. You can check out Kimbel’s historic six-second knockout win over Potts here below:

WOW That was fast!@kimbelmike tied for fastest KO! #Bellator207 Live now on the Bellator app! pic.twitter.com/tHRjS0j899 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 12, 2018

It will certainly be fun to watch this young man’s MMA career progress.

What do you think about Kimbel’s knockout?