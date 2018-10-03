Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Final Location & Venue Set

Bellator MMA’s Heavyweight Grand Prix final now has a location and venue. The tournament has been going on since January. Currently, four participants remain in the hunt. Those being Chael Sonnen, Fedor Emelianenko, Matt Mitrione, and Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

The LA Times is reporting that the final of the tournament will go down from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 26th. Sonnen will be taking on Emelianenko, and Mitrione will fight Bader, with the winners facing each other in the finals. Mitrione vs. Bader takes place at Bellator 207 and Emelianenko vs. Sonnen at Bellator 208.

The two events happen on back-to-back nights. Bellator 207 takes place on October 12th. Bellator 208 goes down the following night on October 13th. It should be interesting to see which two men will make it to the tournament’s final. The winner will be crowned the new Bellator heavyweight champion of the world.

What do you think of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix final taking place in L.A.?