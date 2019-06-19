Bellator London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Not Airing On Paramount Network Or DAZN

If you were expecting to see the middleweight title clash between champion Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr. on the Paramount Network and DAZN, think again.

Bellator is splitting the broadcast for their event in London. The Bellator app will be airing three fights live dubbed, “Bellator London.” Five other fights on the card will air via tape delay on Paramount Network and DAZN dubbed, “Bellator 223.”

Bellator London/223 Broadcast Plans Revealed

Bellator has issued a press release revealing the U.S. broadcast plans for this Saturday night’s (June 19) card. Peep those plans below:

Bellator London (Live on the Bellator app)

5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (45-6-2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2 NC) vs. Kent Kauppinen (11-4)

160-lb. Catchweight Bout: Aaron Chalmers (4-1) vs. Fred Freeman (2-2)

Bellator 223: Daley vs Silva – Paramount Network broadcast (Delayed & simulcast on DAZN)

9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Welterweight Feature Bout: Paul Daley (40-17-2) vs. Erick Silva (20-10, 1 NC)

140-lb. Catchweight Bout: James Gallagher (8-1) vs. Jeremiah Labiano (12-6).

Middleweight Bout: Fabian Edwards (7-0) vs. Jonathan Bosuku (7-4)

Middleweight Bout: Mike Shipman (13-1) vs. Costello van Steenis (11-1)

Middleweight Bout: Charlie Ward (6-3) vs. Justin Moore (7-3)

Join MMA News this weekend for live coverage of Bellator London/223.