Bellator London Opponents Revealed For Paul Daley & James Gallagher

The Bellator London opponents have been revealed for Paul Daley and James Gallagher which takes place this summer.

A pair of fights have been confirmed for Bellator 222 this summer. The show goes down from the SSE Arena in London, England on June 22, 2019. The card is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr.

During a press conference today (Tues. April 2, 2019) it was announced that two more notable fights will take place on the card. Paul Daley will face Erick Silva in a welterweight contest. Also, James Gallagher will face Jeremiah Labiano at featherweight. Aaron Chalmers and Denise Kieholz are also expected to be featured on the card. The event will broadcast on the Paramount Network and DAZN.

Daley has dropped three of his last four fights inside the cage. In his last appearance, he was defeated via unanimous decision by Michael Page. His opponent, Silva, is in a very similar situation having dropped three of his past four as well. Gallagher comes off a submission victory over Steven Graham. The win was his first since suffering the first professional defeat of his career.

He’ll face Labiano, who won three of his past four fights, his latest being a September first-round TKO over Justin Smiley .

What do you think about Daley and Gallagher’s opponents for Bellator London?