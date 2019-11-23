Bellator London: Page vs. Melillo Live Results Today (Nov. 23)

The Bellator London results are coming at you today (Nov. 23).
Today’s event will take place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, Michael Page collides with Giovanni Melillo. The co-main event will see Fabian Edwards take on Mike Shipman. Edwards and Shipman got into a scuffle during the weigh-ins, so this one has bad blood going in.
Also featured on the main card will be a bout between Terry Brazier and Soren Bak. This will open up the main card. Both the main card and the prelims will air exclusively on the Bellator App in the United States. The prelims will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Keep refreshing this page for live results throughout the day.
Main Card (Bellator App)
- Michael Page vs. Giovanni Melillo
- Fabian Edwards vs. Mike Shipman
- Terry Brazier vs. Soren Bak
Prelims (Bellator App)
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Sabriye Sengul
- Charlie Leary vs. Tim Wilde
- Pietro Penini vs. Charlie Ward
- Sam Sicilia vs. Robert Whiteford
- Walter Gahadza vs. Lewis Long
- Benjamin Brander vs. Chris Bungard
- Kent Kauppinen vs. Andy Manzolo
- Alessandro Botti vs. Alfie Davis
- Kevin Fryer vs. George Tokkos
- Damian Frankiewicz vs. Aiden Lee
- Tom Mearns vs. Jeremy Petley
- Harry Hardwick vs. Nathan Rose
- Tim Barnett vs. Akonne Wanliss
- Shane Campbell vs. Raphael Uchegbu
- Josie Blaber vs. Charlotte McIntyre