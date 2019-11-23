Bellator London: Page vs. Melillo Live Results Today (Nov. 23)

The Bellator London results are coming at you today (Nov. 23).

Today’s event will take place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, Michael Page collides with Giovanni Melillo. The co-main event will see Fabian Edwards take on Mike Shipman. Edwards and Shipman got into a scuffle during the weigh-ins, so this one has bad blood going in.

Also featured on the main card will be a bout between Terry Brazier and Soren Bak. This will open up the main card. Both the main card and the prelims will air exclusively on the Bellator App in the United States. The prelims will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Keep refreshing this page for live results throughout the day.

Main Card (Bellator App)

Michael Page vs. Giovanni Melillo

Fabian Edwards vs. Mike Shipman

Terry Brazier vs. Soren Bak

Prelims (Bellator App)