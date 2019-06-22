Bellator London/223 Live Results Today (June 22)

Bellator London and Bellator 223 (see weigh-in results here) are set to go down today (June 22).

The SSE Arena in London, England will play host to a Bellator event. The card is being split into two broadcasts in the United States. Bellator London will air live on the Bellator app and will be headlined by the middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr. That portion of the card will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Bellator 223 will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva will be the main event of that broadcast. Today’s prelims will also air live on the Bellator app at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates below:

Bellator London

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.

Kent Kauppinen vs. Melvin Manhoef

Aaron Chalmers vs. Fred Freeman

Prelims

Oliver Enkamp vs. Walter Gahadza

Denise Kielholtz vs. Bryony Tyrell

Chris Bungard vs. Charlie Leary

Kate Jackson vs. Lena Ovchynnikova

Alessandro Botti vs. Terry Brazier

Luke Ord vs. Nathan Rose

Alfie Davies def. Jorge Kanella via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Justin Burlinson def. Wendle Lewis via submission (verbal tap) – R1, 0:09

Galore Bofando def. Keith McCabe via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kevin Fryer def. John Redmond via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Frans Mlambo def. Nathan Greyson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:22

Bellator 223

Main Card