Bellator London/223 Live Results Today (June 22)

Bellator London and Bellator 223 (see weigh-in results here) are set to go down today (June 22).
The SSE Arena in London, England will play host to a Bellator event. The card is being split into two broadcasts in the United States. Bellator London will air live on the Bellator app and will be headlined by the middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr. That portion of the card will begin at 5 p.m. ET.
Bellator 223 will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET. Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva will be the main event of that broadcast. Today’s prelims will also air live on the Bellator app at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Bellator London
Main Card
- Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.
- Kent Kauppinen vs. Melvin Manhoef
- Aaron Chalmers vs. Fred Freeman
Prelims
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Walter Gahadza
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Bryony Tyrell
- Chris Bungard vs. Charlie Leary
- Kate Jackson vs. Lena Ovchynnikova
- Alessandro Botti vs. Terry Brazier
- Luke Ord vs. Nathan Rose
- Alfie Davies def. Jorge Kanella via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Justin Burlinson def. Wendle Lewis via submission (verbal tap) – R1, 0:09
- Galore Bofando def. Keith McCabe via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Kevin Fryer def. John Redmond via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Frans Mlambo def. Nathan Greyson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:22
Bellator 223
Main Card
- Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva
- James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano
- Jonathan Bosuku vs. Fabian Edwards
- Mike Shipman vs. Costello Van Steenis
- Justin Moore vs. Charlie Ward