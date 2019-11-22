Bellator London Weigh-in Results: Page vs. Melillo Set, Edwards & Shipman Scuffle (Video)

Bellator London goes down tomorrow (Nov. 23) and the weigh-in results are in.

Earlier today, the Bellator London weigh-ins were held. Headliners Michael Page and Giovanni Melillo both made weight. Page hit 170 pounds, while Melillo clocked in at 170.8 pounds. Co-headliners Fabian Edwards and Mike Shipman got into a scuffle following their staredown. Neither man suffered any injuries and they both hit their target weight.

See the rest of the Bellator London weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Bellator App)

Michael Page (170) vs. Giovanni Melillo (170.8)

Fabian Edwards (185.4) vs. Mike Shipman (185)

Terry Brazier (155.6) vs. Søren Bak (156)

Prelims (Bellator App)

Denise Kielholtz (121.6) vs. Sabriye Sengul (124.6)

Tim Wilde (155.8) vs. Charlie Leary (155.2)

Charlie Ward (185.6) vs. Pietro Penini (185)

Robert Whiteford (145) vs. Sam Sicilia (145.8)

Walter Gahadza (170.2) vs. Lewis Long (170.4)

Chris Bungard (155.8) vs. Benjamin Brander (155.2)

Kent Kauppinen (184.8) vs. Andy Manzolo (184.4)

Alfie Davis (160.2) vs. Alessandro Botti (160.4)

George Tokkos (185.2) vs. Kevin Fryer (185)

Aiden Lee (145.6) vs. Damian Frankiewicz (145.6)

Jeremy Petley (149.6) vs. Tom Mearns (149)

Nathan Rose (145.4) vs. Harry Hardwick (145.4)

Akonne Wanliss (154.4) vs. Tim Barnett (156)

Raphael Uchegbu (135) vs. Shane Campbell (135.4)

Charlotte McIntyre (144.8) vs. Josie Blaber (144.6)