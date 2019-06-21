Bellator London/223 Weigh-in Results: Middleweight Title Bout Official

The Bellator London and Bellator 223 weigh-in results are here.

Tomorrow (June 22), Bellator will hold an event inside The SSE Arena in London, England. The card will be split into two separate broadcasts in the U.S. Headlining Bellator London will be a middleweight title bout between champion Gegard Mousasi and Rafael Lovato Jr. That portion of the card can be seen live at 5 p.m. ET on MMA News and the Bellator app. Prelims start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Bellator 223 will air later that night on the Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay. Capping off that broadcast will be a welterweight scrap between Paul Daley and Erick Silva. It’ll air at 9 p.m. ET.

Peep the weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

Bellator London

Main Card (MMA News)

Gegard Mousasi (185) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (184)

Kent Kauppinen (200) vs. Melvin Manhoef (205.6)

Aaron Chalmers (159.8) vs. Fred Freeman (160)

Prelims (MMA News)

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Walter Gahadza (170)

Denise Kielholtz (121) vs. Bryony Tyrell (124.6)

Chris Bungard (156) vs. Charlie Leary (155)

Kate Jackson (125.4) vs. Lena Ovchynnikova (123.2)

Alessandro Botti (160.2) vs. Terry Brazier (160)

Luke Ord (145.8) vs. Nathan Rose (145.4)

Alfie Davies (155) vs. Jorge Kanella (156)

Justin Burlinson (170.6) vs. Wendle Lewis (168.4)

Galore Bofando (170.2) vs. Keith McCabe (169.8)

Kevin Fryer (185.6) vs. John Redmond (185.4)

Nathan Greyson (135.8) vs. Frans Mlambo (135.6)

Bellator 223

Main Card (Paramount Network & DAZN)