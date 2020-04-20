Bellator MMA Recharged Coming to CBS Sports Network

Bellator MMA will be re-airing some of their events on CBS Sports Network beginning this Saturday. Bellator MMA announced today in a press release “Bellator MMA Recharged” will be a weekly series that will be airing regularly on Wednesday nights after the Saturday premiere.

“Big” John McCarthy will host the show that will air some of Bellator’s biggest events. The premier is said to feature bouts from the 2018 World Heavyweight Grand Prix. Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen and Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione. Since the halt on sports Bellator has been airing past events on their YouTube channel as well and with well over 200 events should have enough content to keep fight fans entertained until new bouts can be booked.

In the press release Bellator President Scott Coker said, “I am excited to have found a new home for Bellator’s vast library of programming on CBS Sports Network, some of which have been the biggest cards in the history of MMA,” said Coker. He added, “This is a great way to increase Bellator’s visibility across additional ViacomCBS platforms while giving our fans the opportunity to relive these incredible events again.”

CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming, Dan Weinberg said, “‘Bellator MMA Recharged’ demonstrates the ability we have to amplify ViacomCBS properties across our various platforms and assets while servicing the fans with the exciting action they want.”

2018 was Bellator’s return to a tournament format Bellator was originally known for, but with the twist of having tournament winners become champions of their respective weight classes versus only being champions for that season. Since then, other World Grand Prix’s for other weight classes have happened and made for some exciting events. Coker has said in the past, a women’s Grand Prix could be next on the agenda. Hopefully, that agenda can resume soon.

Will you be watching Bellator MMA Recharged?