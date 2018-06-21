Bellator MMA Signs CFFC Interim Bantamweight Champ Ricky Bandejas

Bellator MMA has added a new member to their bantamweight division, which according to the company’s website, only has 11 fighters signed.

The promotion has inked Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) interim bantamweight champion Ricky Bandejas to a multi-fight deal, per a report from MMA Junkie. Bandejas has only lost one of his 11 career fights, all of which have been contested under CFFC’s banner.

CFFC is a New Jersey-based organization that has produced fighters such as Jim Miller, Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, and many more. The 26-year-old’s last appearance inside the cage occurred this past December at CFFC 69. He won a fourth-round knockout over Nick Mamalis. The victory earned him the promotion’s interim 135-pound title.

Bandejas’ Bellator MMA debut has yet to be announced as of this writing.

