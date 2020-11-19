Thursday, November 19, 2020

Bellator Moving On From Rampage Jackson, Scott Coker Reveals

By Cole Shelton
Rampage Jackson is now a free agent and will not be re-signed by Bellator, Scott Coker revealed.

Jackson, who has been competing in Bellator since 2013 went 6-3 but at 42-years-old no longer will be with the company.

“‘Rampage’ Jackson, he’s another legend,” Coker said to MMAJunkie. “When he fought his fight in Toyko, that was his last fight with Bellator. We haven’t even talked to him or engaged in any kind of conversations. He’s a complete free agent to sign wherever he wants to. … If you look at the direction the company is headed, it’s heading in a different direction.”

Rampage Jackson is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko last December. The 42-year-old showed up overweight and was slow in the fight and was criticized by Coker and MMA fans.

Whether or not Jackson will continue his MMA career elsewhere is to be seen. At 42 there is no question the best years of his career are behind him. However, he is still a big name and could be involved in some fun legend fights with other promotions which he was doing in Bellator.

If this is the end of his career, Jackson finishes with a record of 38-14 and ends his career going just 1-3 in his last four.

ViaMMAJunkie

