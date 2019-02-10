Bellator Newcastle Results: ‘Pitbull’ Victorious, Chalmers Submitted

Bellator Newcastle is in the books.

Earlier today (Feb. 9), Bellator held an event inside the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England. In the main event, Patricky Freire went one-on-one with Ryan Scope. “Pitbull” pulled off a split decision victory over Scope. The co-main event saw Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers share the Bellator cage with Corey Browning. Chalmers suffered a third-round submission loss.

Here are the full Bellator Newcastle results:

Main Card

Patricky Freire def. Ryan Scope via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Corey Browning def. Aaron Chalmers via submission (heel hook) – R3, 0:20

Chris Bungard def. Terry Brazier via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 2:06

Fabian Edwards def. Lee Chadwick via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims

Arunas Andriuskevicus def. James Mulheron via TKO (doctor stoppage) – R3, 0:43

Jim Wallhead def. Abner Lloveras via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cal Eleanor def. Nathan Greyson via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:49

Nathan Rose def. Ranjeet Baria via KO (punch) – R1, 4:59

Justin Burlinson def. Maciej Gierszewski via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:04

Luke Westwood def. Richard Kallos via TKO (strikes) – R3, 1:21

Ashley Reece def. John Ross via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:42

Tommy Quinn def. Martin Hudson via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:02

Kieran Lister def. Davie McLaughlin via KO (uppercut) – R1, 1:17

Joseph Calboutin def. Milad Ahady via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:30

Mindaugas Gerve def. Tony Mustard via TKO (injury) – R1, 1:46