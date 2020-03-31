Bellator Postpones Three Events Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bellator has decided to postpone three events over fears of the coronavirus.

The promotion was scheduled to have three events in May. One of those cards was Bellator 242, which was set to feature two title fights. The card would’ve seen Ryan Bader put his light heavyweight title on the line against Vadim Nemkov. The co-main event was set to feature Gegard Mousasi vs. welterweight champion Douglas Lima for the vacant middleweight championship.

Bellator Postpones Three Events In May

In a press release, the promotion revealed that Bellator 242, Bellator European Series London, and Bellator 243 are postponed.

“Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials today have announced that three upcoming live events scheduled for May have been postponed.

These events include:

Bellator 242 – May 9 in San Jose, Calif.

Bellator European Series London – May 16 in London

Bellator 243 – May 29 in Temecula, Calif.

The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.

Refunds for ticketholders to these events, as well as Bellator 241 originally scheduled for March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will be available at their original point of purchase.”

Bellator had plans to hold an event back on March 13. The card was set to take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. While the promotion was going to hold the card inside an empty arena, it was ultimately decided that Bellator 241 would be postponed.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on Bellator’s plans as far as rescheduling these events are concerned.