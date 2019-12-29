Bellator President Hopes Fedor Emelianenko’s Last Fight Is In Moscow

Bellator president Scott Coker is doing all he can to ensure that Fedor Emelianenko’s last fight takes place in Moscow.

Emelianenko’s retirement tour begins tonight (Dec. 28) in Japan. He’ll share the cage with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the main event of Bellator 237. While this is supposed to be Emelianenko’s farewell tour, “The Last Emperor” has said that he’ll wait to see how he feels once the tour wraps up before deciding whether or not to retire.

Coker Wants Fedor’s Last Fight To Be In Moscow

Coker hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to have Emelianenko’s final fight take place in Russia. Speaking to reporters during a scrum, the Bellator boss said the plan is for Emelianenko’s tour to end in Moscow (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“The second fight hopefully, if he is ok, doesn’t get hurt then maybe he can fight towards late fall or early fall,” Coker told reporters, including MMA Junkie, on Friday. “Location, I don’t know but in my mind, the second fight will be some place in Europe or the Middle East and then the third fight will be in Moscow, maybe sometime next year. That’s the game plan because I would love to do a fight in Moscow with Bellator, with Fedor’s retirement fight.”