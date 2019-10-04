Bellator President Scott Coker Aims To Have Fedor Emelianenko’s Last Fight In Russia

Bellator president Scott Coker intends to book Fedor Emelianenko’s final bout in Russia.

Following Bellator 222 back in June, the promotion announced Emelianenko’s farewell tour. Bellator is hopeful that the first bout on the tour will be held in Japan and that the last will end up in Russia.

Coker Discusses Possibility Of Fedor’s Last Bout Being In Russia

Speaking to RT Sport, Coker had the following to say on the possibility of Emelianenko closing out his career in Russia (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Fighting in Russia is definitely something we’d like to have happen,” he said. “We think Fedor will be a great fighter, obviously because of his history, to launch us in the territory.”

Coker went on to say that he’s scheduled to meet with Emelianenko in Milan to talk business soon.

“I think Fedor will fight a couple of times before we go to Russia,” he explained. “We’re working on a fight hopefully to have him fighting in Japan before the end of the year, and that’s what we’re working on. It’s not signed yet, by any means – it’s not done yet. I’ll see Fedor in Milan in two weeks and we’ll have a discussion, but we’re getting close.”