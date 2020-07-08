Bellator Reportedly Looking At July 24 Return In Mohegan Sun Arena

If a new report is to be believed, then Bellator may be back in business on July 24.

Sherdog reports that Bellator is working on making its return this month. The report notes that the promotion is targeting the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It’s the same venue that was supposed to hold Bellator 241 back on March 13. That event ended up being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to feature a Bellator featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Pedro Carvalho. It was also going to be a Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix match.

Bellator must have its COVID-19 safety protocols approved by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Regulation to host an event inside the Mohegan Sun Arena. The report notes that these protocols likely include extensive testing, social distancing, and cleaning measures. As one would expect, no fans will be in attendance if Bellator is able to lock up the July 24 date.

This report may come as a surprise to some as Bellator president Scott Coker had told MMAFighting of plans to host events in a Hollywood studio lot owned by ViacomCBS. There’s no word on if those plans have changed but at the time, Coker did say June or July was being targeted. Obviously, Bellator didn’t run any shows last month but the July target is still doable.

As of now, there is no word on which bouts Bellator is looking to put together for its potential July 24 card. If the promotion can follow through on plans, this would be its first event since Feb. 22.

MMA News will keep you posted with the latest updates on Bellator’s return as they become available.