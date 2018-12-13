The weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator Salute The Troops event are in the books. Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator Salute The Troops on Thursday where everyone made weight and thus the fights are on the track of taking place.

Bellator Salute The Troops is set to take place on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 10:00 PM EST.

Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler in a lightweight title bout will serve as the headliner. Frank Mir vs. Javy Ayala in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is A.J. McKee vs. Daniel Crawford in a featherweight bout, Derek Campos vs. Sam Sicilia in a featherweight bout, and Alejandra Lara vs. Juliana Velasquez in a women’s flyweight bout.

Bellator Salute The Troops Weigh-In Results

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Bellator Salute The Troops. We’ll keep you posted on results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network / 10 PM EST)

Champ Brent Primus (154.9) vs. Michael Chandler (153.9) – for lightweight title

Javy Ayala (263.4) vs. Frank Mir (250.4)

Daniel Crawford (146) vs. A.J. McKee (146)

Alejandra Lara (125.1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (144.2)

Derek Campos (144.2) vs. Sam Sicilia (145.5)

Preliminary card (Bellator.com / 7 PM EST)

Nick Badis (145.2) vs. Paul Lopes (145.4)

Toby Misech (145.9) vs. Edward Thommes ()

Tywan Claxton (149.7) vs. Kaeo Meyer (150)

Brysen Bolohao () vs. Robson Gracie Jr. (170.2)

Chris Avila (154) vs. Brandon Pieper (156)