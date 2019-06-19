Don’t Count On Bellator President Scott Coker To Add Men’s Flyweight Division

Bellator boss Scott Coker is open to ideas, but it appears he wants to stick to divisions already established in his promotion for now.

The men’s flyweight division has been a hot topic in mixed martial arts. There was concern over the state of the men’s 125-pound weight class after Demetrious Johnson was traded by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). A number of ranked flyweights were being released and many saw doom and gloom. It wasn’t until after UFC 238 that the promotion’s president Dana White confirmed that the division is sticking around.

Scott Coker Not Committing To Men’s Flyweight Division

Coker spoke to reporters, including MMA News, at the Bellator 222 post-fight press conference. When asked about potentially scooping up released UFC flyweights, Coker wasn’t committal (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We’ve talked about it, but we haven’t taken any action obviously. For right now, we’re going to focus on the divisions we have. We’re very excited about the finals of the welterweight tournament and we’re very excited about the launch of the featherweight tournament. We’re going to have our hands full with these events.”

While Coker’s decision remains firm, he isn’t ruling out the possibly of targeting the men’s flyweight division in the future:

“We’re going to have our hands full. If at some point, we felt like it was something we wanted to do, we’d really think it through. I don’t want to be jumping in and out of different weight classes. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right.”

