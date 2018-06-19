Bellator Signs Undefeated Six-Foot-Eight Heavyweight Prospect

Bellator’s heavyweight division just gained a huge new prospect – literally.

MMA Junkie is reporting that the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has signed 6-foot-8 heavyweight Steven Mowry to a multi-fight deal. His MMA record sits at 4-0 and his latest social media post shows him signing his Bellator contract:

“Proud to announce that I’ve signed with @bellatormma As always I would like to thank God for the opportunities and people he’s placed in my path to make this possible. Big thanks to all my coaches and training partners past and present for helping me get to the point I’m at now. Looking forward to what the future holds.”

The 25-year-old has been competing in MMA for less than two years. His four career victories have been won via stoppage under the Titan FC banner. His last fight occurred in April when he scored a second round TKO over Said Sowma at Titan FC 49.