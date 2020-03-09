Bellator Spring & Summer 2020 Showcase Live Stream Today (March 9)

Bellator is ready to roll out a live stream of their media-only press event showcasing key matchups this spring and summer.

Today (March 9), the Bellator Spring & Summer 2020 Showcase will be streamed live. The press event will begin at 12 p.m. ET. A slew of fighters on the Bellator roster including champions and Featherweight World Grand Prix combatants will be in attendance.

Here is a list of all the fighters who have been revealed for the showcase.

Scott Coker – Bellator president

Ryan Bader – Bellator heavyweight & light heavyweight world champion

Darrion Caldwell – Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix semifinalist

Pedro Carvalho – Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinalist

Cal Ellenor – Bellator bantamweight

James Gallagher – Bellator bantamweight

Douglas Lima – Bellator welterweight world champion

A.J. McKee – Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix semifinalist

Gegard Mousasi – former Bellator middleweight world champion

Vadim Nemkov – Bellator light heavyweight title challenger

Patricio Pitbull – Bellator featherweight & lightweight world champion

Emmanuel Sanchez – Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinalist

Daniel Weichel – Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinalist

The first stop as part of Bellator’s spring and summer lineup is Bellator 241 this Friday night (March 13). While spring doesn’t start until the 19th, Bellator is still factoring in this event as part of their spring/summer lineup. In the main event, Patricio Freire will put his featherweight title on the line against Pedro Carvalho. Another Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal bout will also be featured as Emmanuel Sanchez takes on Daniel Weichel.

MMA News will be on the scene this afternoon for the Bellator Spring & Summer 2020 Showcase. Keep it locked on the homepage and our YouTube channel for interviews.

