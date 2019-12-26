Bellator Welterweight Champ Douglas Lima Wants Middleweight Title Shot Next

Douglas Lima is looking to become the next champ-champ in Bellator.

Lima, re-claimed the welterweight title last time out with a decision win over Rory MacDonald expected the trilogy to be next. But, after the Canadian signed with PFL, Lima hopes he can fight at 185-pounds and against Rafael Lovato Jr. next.

“I’m sure there will be a couple of rematches unless they sign some big names at welterweight,” Lima told MMA Junkie. “But I really want to move up to 185 to fight for that belt. That’s an option I’m thinking about and waiting to hear back if we can do that for the next fight or the one after next. I already gave them a date I want to fight. I want to fight in March or April. They’re working now as we speak, so we’ll see what they come up with but I’m opening to middleweight title or defending my belt. It’s whatever Bellator decides.”

Yet, with Gegard Mousasi expecting to rematch Lovato Jr. next Lima knows he may have to defend the welterweight title first.

“That’s the thing [they say Lovato Jr. will rematch Mousasi]. I’m pretty sure Mousasi is next in line, so I’m not sure what is going to happen. I’ve got to hear back from Bellator. Mousasi said himself that he would drop to 170 if I beat Rory in the rematch. It’s a very interesting matchup for myself and for him. I think some super fights definitely make sense for me. I’m just looking for some big fights, some big names. Lovato is a great champion, a great fighter, that would be good. If it’s Mousasi even better because of the names. I think some big fights are good for me at this point in my career. But it’s up to Bellator. Whoever they offer me, I’ll fight.”

If he does go up to middleweight, Douglas Lima knows he would not be undersized and is confident he would win the middleweight strap as well.