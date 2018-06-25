Report: Bellator to Launch Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament

Bellator MMA is launching yet another grand prix tournament.

Lance Pugmire of the LA Times reported on Monday afternoon (June 25, 2018) that the Viacom-owned promotion is looking to capitalize on the depth of its welterweight division and thus, there will be an eight-fighter welterweight grand prix that starts later this year.

Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald is slated to take on middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title being on the line at an upcoming event that is set to take place on September 29, 2018.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

This tournament is slated to kick off at this event that has yet to be named in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. MacDonald will participate in the grand prix at a later date as fights continue into 2019.



Bellator CEO Scott Coker has gone on record in the past by stating that he believes that Bellator’s welterweight division is better than the UFC’s, which is spearheaded by its champion Tyron Woodley.

The promotion is looking to stack this September event as Quinton Jackson is expected to fight Wanderlei Silva for the fourth time at this event. A trilogy meeting between former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov is rumored for this show as well.



Bellator MMA launched its heavyweight tournament earlier this year and has been a success for the promotion.

What are your thoughts on the promotion booking another tournament this year? Sound off in the comment section.

