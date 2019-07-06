Ben Askren Expects Anthony Pettis To ‘Easily’ Beat Nate Diaz

Ben Askren is putting his money on Anthony Pettis against Nate Diaz.

Askren and Pettis train together at Roufusport. Pettis made the switch to the welterweight division back in March. He knocked out Stephen Thompson in the second round and now finds himself as the eighth-ranked UFC 170-pounder.

Askren Feels Pettis Will Handle Diaz ‘Easily’

On Aug. 17 at UFC 241, Pettis is scheduled to take on Diaz. Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Askren explained why he feels Pettis will take a win over Diaz:

“I think Anthony wins pretty easily. Anthony’s really a diverse striker and we saw Nate struggle with the leg kicks against Conor in their second fight. What Nate really relied on in the Conor fights was his gas tank cause Conor obviously doesn’t have one or a very, very small gas tank. And Anthony doesn’t have those same gas tank issues. So I think Anthony just continues to kind of pick him apart for the whole 15 minutes.”

Askren will be in action tomorrow night (July 6). “Funky” will clash with Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

So it's safe to say @BenAskren believes his teammate Anthony Pettis will defeat Nate Diaz at #UFC241 next month.



Watch full #UFC239 interview: https://t.co/W17yORB4D5 pic.twitter.com/gkunQSQzOx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 5, 2019

Do you agree with Ben Askren’s points on how Anthony Pettis will fare against Nate Diaz?