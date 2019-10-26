Ben Askren Apologizes Following UFC Singapore Loss To Demian Maia

Ben Askren suffered the second loss of his professional mixed martial arts career and he is apologetic after the fact.

Earlier today (Oct. 26), Askren took on Demian Maia in the main event of UFC Singapore. The welterweight clash took place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. Askren was hoping to rebound from a record-setting knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal, but it didn’t pan out for him as he was submitted by Maia in the third round.

Ben Askren Apologetic After UFC Singapore Defeat

“Funky” took to his Twitter account to briefly address his loss to Maia.

Made a bad decision and I failed. Sorry to everyone who I let down. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2019

Going into UFC Singapore, Askren was the 11th-ranked welterweight in the promotion. Maia was just ahead of him at the 10th spot. While Askren found some bright spots in the fight with his standup and wrestling, it was Maia’s grappling that proved to be too much as he sunk in the rear-naked choke.

Before making his UFC debut back in March, Askren was 18-0, 1 NC. Now, he finds himself 1-2 under the UFC banner. Time will tell what’s next for Askren, but the 35-year-old will need to adjust if he hopes to rebound from suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.