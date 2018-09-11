Ben Askren Believes Colby Covington is ‘Poor Man’s Version’ of Him

Ben Askren is not impressed with Colby Covington and took to his official Twitter account to express it. Askren’s training partner, Tyron Woodley, will likely fight the former interim UFC welterweight champion next following his latest title defense.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November of 2017. Askren made it known that he wanted to retire at the right time so he can avoid long-term injuries.



Woodley successfully retained his welterweight title over Darren Till in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. Following the fight, Covington called out Woodley for a title shot at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

Woodley would later respond by stating that he would be ready for the fight as he was willing to fight Covington before the UFC and its President Dana White made the change at UFC 228.

Askren gave his take on Covington in a recent post on his Twitter account by writing the following:

“Cmon @ColbyCovMMA is a poor man’s version of me. Couldn’t accomplish in wrestling, got choked out by subpar Wallrey Alves and trash talking sounds like his IQ is 85(which it may be although I can’t confirm)!”

Cmon @ColbyCovMMA is a poor mans version of me. Couldn’t accomplish in wrestling, got choked out by subpar Wallrey Alves and trash talking sounds like his IQ is 85(which it may be although I can’t confirm)! https://t.co/gJZpu4caP5 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 10, 2018

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.