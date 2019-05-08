Former Bellator Boss Tells Ben Askren That Conor McGregor Was Exposed

Former Bellator CEO Bjorn Rebney has offered words of encouragement to Ben Askren, while putting down Conor McGregor.

Askren was Bellator’s welterweight champion during the Rebney era. He defeated inaugural champion Lyman Good and had four successful title defenses. Askren was released from Bellator as their 170-pound champion and moved on to ONE Championship where he became their welterweight title holder.

Rebney Big Ups Askren, Shuts Down McGregor

Askren was traded to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Demetrious Johnson. “Funky” ended up submitting Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut. It’s an accomplishment that Rebney seems to be proud of. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Askren revealed a text from the former Bellator boss (via MMAMania.com):

“Bjorn texted me after my last fight. He said, ‘Odd choice of starts, but that finish was rock solid, keep talking sh*t on everyone, all the time, everywhere. They don’t have the voice now that Conor was exposed. You fill that gap.’ I haven’t heard from him for like five years. Out of nowhere!”

Askren is set to meet Jorge Masvidal next. The two will clash on July 6 at UFC 239. It’s a bout that could have welterweight title implications.