Ben Askren Calls Out UFC Over Poster For UFC 239

Former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren calls out the UFC over being left off the official poster for the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV).

The upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) is looking to be one of the best cards of the year on paper. Currently, some of the biggest names and match-ups are scheduled for the July 6 card, which goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recenty, the UFC released the official poster for the UFC 239 PPV. However, it didn’t feature one of the more highly-anticipated bouts on the card. That being a welterweight meeting between former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. Instead, the two championship fights of the night were front and center.

Those being a light heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos, and UFC “Champ Champ” Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight crown against ex-champ Holly Holm. Askren took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with being left off the poster, claiming more tickets would be sold if he vs. Masvidal were to be featured:

Put the main event on that poster and you will sell some more tickets! https://t.co/Qlwb7AueVB — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 18, 2019

The UFC hilariously accommodated “Funky” by photoshopping a picture of Askren into the poster:

Check out the updated UFC 239 PPV card below:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

Do you think Askren vs. Masvidal should be featured on the UFC 239 poster?