Ben Askren Claims There’s A 98 Percent Chance He Fights In The UFC

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) welterweight great Ben Askren has seemingly retired from competition. Askren’s last fight occurred under the ONE banner where he retained the promotion’s 170-pound title via first round TKO. That fight occurred in November of last year, after which Askren said he is now retired from MMA competition.

However, he recently claimed he’d be fighting fellow welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre in 2019. Askren has never fought in the UFC, only capturing Bellator and ONE’s welterweight titles throughout his undefeated career. Many hardcore MMA fans have wanted to see Askren test himself against the UFC’s elite.

Match-ups against the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Tyron Woodley, and Khabib Nurmagomedov are certainly interesting possibilities. One fan recently asked Askren on Twitter how much of a chance there is for him to fight in the UFC. Askren answered with “98%”:

What do you think about Askren saying there’s a 98 percent chance he fights in the UFC?