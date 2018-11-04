Ben Askren Says He’d Steal Conor McGregor’s Manhood If They Fought

Ben Askren isn’t counting on having a bout with Conor McGregor.

Askren is the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) signee. He’s the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion. He signed with the UFC as part of a trade with ONE. In exchange, Demetrious Johnson was able to sign with the Asia-based promotion.

Ben Askren Believes He’d Be A Nightmare For Conor McGregor

Speaking to the media backstage at UFC 230, Askren explained why McGregor would be uncomfortable fighting him (via Bloody Elbow):

“The last thing that someone who walks around like a tough guy and fights in the cage for a living wants to do is be completely emasculated. And that’s what I do to you. I hold you down for as long as I want, I punch you as many times as I want, and there’s not a f—king thing you can do about it. And that’s so completely emasculating. That steals your manhood. That’s a feeling that none of those guys ever want to feel in their life. And Conor has enough money where he would never risk that.”

McGregor is coming off a submission loss to a stellar grappler in Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” retained his UFC lightweight gold by submitting McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event last month. McGregor’s next move will hinge on the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s ruling regarding a punishment for the “Notorious” one’s role in the UFC 229 brawl.

Do you think Ben Askren would ever get a bout with Conor McGregor?