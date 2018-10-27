Ben Askren Says Conor McGregor Makes Too Much Money To Take A Whooping From Him

Ben Askren believes Conor McGregor will avoid fighting him due to the amount of money he makes.

Askren has been on fire with his social media callouts. Even since talks of a trade between the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and ONE Championship surfaced, Askren has been calling out top UFC welterweights. He’s even taken aim at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s clear that Askren is marking his territory.

Ben Askren Takes A Dig At Conor McGregor

Askren didn’t stop there as one of his many targets now includes the “Notorious” one. Peep what “Funky” had to say on Twitter:

Obviously I have called out @TheNotoriousMMA yet, but you know he has way too much money to take one of the whippings I’m giving out. So why bother? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

The trade hasn’t been made official, but it’s reportedly close to being finalized. If the deal goes through, then Askren would head over to the UFC, while ONE Championship would get Demetrious Johnson. Askren’s close friend and training partner Tyron Woodley is the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

McGregor last competed earlier this month. He challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship. The “Notorious” one ended up losing the fight via fourth-round submission. After the fight, a brawl ensued involving both camps. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is working on a punishment for both McGregor and Nurmagomedov. MMA News will keep you updated on that situation as well as the status of the trade.

Do you think Ben Askren can deliver, or is he overhyped?