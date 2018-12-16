Ben Askren Says Covington & Usman Are Afraid To Fight Him

Ben Askren believes Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman want no part of him.

Askren will be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut on March 2. “Funky” will meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. The bout was initially set to take place on Jan. 26, but UFC 233 ended up being postponed.

Askren Rips Covington & Usman

Askren recently spoke to reporters backstage at UFC Milwaukee. “Funky” made it clear that he feels “Chaos” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” are afraid of fighting him (via MMAFighting.com):

“I volunteered to fight Colby, I volunteered to fight Usman, and they’re so scared. Usman is the ultimate hypocrite, and he’s so dumb, he can’t even put his sentences together. He’s like, ‘I’m not a hypocrite. I said earn your shot.’ Well, no, that’s exactly why I said you’re a hypocrite, because that’s literally what Colby said to you. And then they pretend they don’t hear me. Despite the fact that they’ve been in the UFC for four or five years, despite the fact that Colby won an interim and Usman’s pushing, their social media followings are still minuscule compared to mine. Despite Colby running his stupid-ass (‘Make America Great Again’) gimmick, despite Marty from Nebraska trying to act like he’s Kamaru.”

The welterweight title picture is up in the air. Usman posted a bout agreement to be the next title challenger, but champion Tyron Woodley insists that Covington will be his next opponent. UFC president Dana White has expressed his discontent with Woodley and Covington.

Do you think it’s only a matter of time before Ben Askren goes one-on-one with Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman?