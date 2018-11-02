Ben Askren Criticizes Sijara Eubanks Over UFC 230 Scale Fail

Ben Askren believes Sijara Eubanks hasn’t done herself any favors.

Eubanks was initially set to headline UFC 230 against Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title. Tons of blow back from fans caused the UFC to take a different path. The promotion instead booked heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to defend his gold against Derrick Lewis. Shevchenko’s bout with Joanna Jedrzejczyk was re-booked for UFC 231.

Ben Askren Takes Issue With Sijara Eubanks

Eubanks made it clear that she wasn’t happy with UFC officials over the decision and said her life was being “f*cked with.” She also ripped UFC color commentator Joe Rogan for saying he didn’t know who she was. Eubanks will now meet Roxanne Modafferi tomorrow night (Nov. 3). Earlier today, Eubanks missed weight for the fight. Askren was not amused as he took to Twitter to vent:

Crazy amount of immaturity. First acts immature about not getting main event at 3-2. Then doesn’t do her job and make weight. Time to grow up and be a pro. https://t.co/r59DQMg7gU — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 2, 2018

Askren recently signed with the UFC as part of a historic trade. ONE Championship released Askren from his contract to allow him to sign with the UFC. In exchange, ONE received Demetrious Johnson. There’s no word on when Askren will make his debut.

As for Eubanks, her bout with Modafferi will still go on. Even if she wins, there will be many skeptics of Eubanks on whether or not she deserves to be in the title conversation. Of course, Modafferi is no slouch.

