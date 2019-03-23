Ben Askren Pokes Fun At Darren Till’s UFC London Loss

Ben Askren isn’t letting Darren Till off the hook following his knockout loss.

Earlier this month, Till headlined UFC London against Jorge Masvidal. “The Gorilla” performed in front of a favorable crowd inside the O2 Arena. The fans in attendance were expecting Till to emerge victorious to remain in the UFC welterweight title picture. Masvidal had other plans as he brutally knocked out Till in the second round.

Ben Askren Roasts Darren Till Over KO Loss

When Askren and Till were trading barbs ahead of UFC London, Till blasted “Funky’s” performance against Robbie Lawler. Askren took to Twitter to turn the tables:

Hey @darrentill2 your performance was shit. You got knocked dead, Boom Roasted. https://t.co/BxJCdk8V8P — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 22, 2019

Askren traveled to London for Till’s last fight expecting “The Gorilla” to win so it could set up a bout between the two. UFC president Dana White has doubled down on his desire to see a rematch between Askren and Lawler. Askren isn’t enamored with the idea as he wants to move forward.

“Funky’s” bout with Lawler ended in controversial fashion. After being in a world of trouble once he was slammed on his head and ate heavy strikes on the ground, Askren used his grappling to shake the cobwebs. He had success and eventually locked in a bulldog choke. Referee Herb Dean thought Lawler’s arm went limp and he stopped the fight. “Ruthless” protested the stoppage immediately.

Would you rather see Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler II or Askren vs. Darren Till?