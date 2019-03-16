Ben Askren Plans To Beat Darren Till, Receive UFC Title Shot

Ben Askren believes his path to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title bout is through Darren Till.

Today (March 16), Till will clash with Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC London. While Till and Masvidal haven’t been trash talking, “The Gorilla” hasn’t been shy in responding to Askren’s disses. Askren believes Till will defeat Masvidal and wants to fight him after UFC London.

Ben Askren Eyes Number One Contender Bout With Darren Till

Askren was a special guest for a Q&A in London, which was interrupted by Till. Askren said he believes a win over Till would set him up for a UFC welterweight title opportunity (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think when I beat up Darren Till, they’re going to have no other choice but to throw me in there against Marty. Here’s what it comes down to. It comes down to the fan push. And you guys are dipsh*ts and you’re booing me, but — there we go, come on — you know the numbers don’t lie. And the reason they were forced to trade for me was because everyone wanted to see me, and that’s what it comes down to. And now after UFC 235, the numbers have been insane. So once I beat up Darren Till, the numbers will go through the roof even in England, and they’re going to have no other choice than to put me in there and let me beat up Marty.”

