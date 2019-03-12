Ben Askren Blasts Dillon Danis Following ‘Easiest Fight Ever’ Claim

Ben Askren has responded to Dillon Danis saying he’d finish him quickly in a mixed martial arts bout.

Askren and Danis have traded barbs in the past. Danis is the Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach of Conor McGregor. Like McGregor, Danis has a brash personality and hasn’t been afraid to call out others. During his appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Danis said a bout with Askren would be the “easiest fight ever.”

Ben Askren Responds To Dillon Danis

Askren took to Twitter to respond to Danis:

The fact that @espnmma and @arielhelwani are giving this guy air time is kind of embarrassing. Couldn’t find anyone better than a 1-0 failed BJJ played to come on the show Ariel? If you are that desperate I will commit to a 20 minute weekly spot to help ratings. https://t.co/wqbAu6NWLu — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 11, 2019

Askren didn’t stop there:

Yo @TheNotoriousMMA have you stopped the weekly payments to your BJJ coach/secret lover @dillondanis he is getting pretty desperate for attention…. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 11, 2019

Askren is coming off a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. What’s next for “Funky” is unclear. UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking a rematch between Askren and Lawler, but “Funky” isn’t as enthusiastic about that.

As for Danis, his next pro bout will take place on May 11. He will be sharing the cage with Max Humphreys at Bellator 221.

Do you think Dillon Danis is biting off more than he can chew?