Ben Askren Doubts Anyone Would Shed A Tear If Covington Leaves UFC

Ben Askren doesn’t believe anyone will shed a tear if Colby Covington walks away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Covington has been at odds with UFC officials since missing out on an undisputed welterweight title opportunity. “Chaos” won the interim gold back in June 2018, but never got to take on champion Tyron Woodley. Instead, that shot will be going to Kamaru Usman this Saturday night (March 2) at UFC 235.

Askren Comments On Covington’s UFC Issues

“Funky” spoke to reporters during a media luncheon. He made it clear that he doesn’t believe anyone would feel sorry for Covington if he were to leave the UFC (via MMAFighting.com):

“Colby’s got no skills. He’s gotta fight. … If he doesn’t fight, I don’t think one person in the whole world will shed a tear. Like, thank god that era is over. I think the UFC made it more than it was, because if you look at any of his social media he doesn’t have that many followers. There was never that much of a ‘We want to see Colby!’ It just wasn’t there. It was staged. Colby was too dumb. He thought the promoter was his friend. He thought, ‘Hey, he’s my buddy, he’s gonna do everything good for me. He’s gonna take care of me.’ … He looks so dumb and he continues to look dumb.”

Askren is set to make his UFC debut this Saturday night. He’ll collide with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235.