Ben Askren Hits Out At “Terrible” Reebok Pay

Former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren hits out at the "terrible" Reebok pay ahead of his UFC debut this weekend.

Ben Askren has never been one to mince words. “Funky” is one of the more outspoken characters currently on the UFC’s roster. He’s gearing up to make his UFC debut tomorrow night (Sat. March 2, 2019) in Las Vegas. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Askren commented on the “terrible” Reebok pay issued out to fighters (via Bloody Elbow):

“I only have to wear Reebok to this,” Askren said. “And to the open workout, and to the weigh ins, and to the fight, all that stuff… They’re not paying me enough though.”

“I got put in that damn first bracket. I didn’t think about that [when I signed with the UFC]. When I thought about it, I probably should have negotiated the Reebok money up ’cause they’re not paying me enough. I think it’s $3,500 only? It’s pretty terrible.”

Askren is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion will be taking on Robbie Lawler in his UFC debut. Lawler is a former UFC welterweight champion and one of the scariest strikers in the sport. “Ruthless” has dropped two of his last three contests.

In his latest Octagon appearance, Lawler suffered a unanimous decision loss to ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Now, he’ll attempt to get back in the win column by handing “Funky” the first loss of his fighting career.

What do you think about Askren criticizing the Reebok fighter pay?