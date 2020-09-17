Thursday, September 17, 2020

Ben Askren Isn’t Sold On Khamzat Chimaev Due To His Level Of Competition

By Cole Shelton
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Ben Askren isn’t sure just how good Khamzat Chimaev is and he isn’t buying the hype quite yet.

Chimaev is set for his third UFC fight this Saturday when he battles Gerald Meerschaert. It will be Chimaev’s toughest fight to date. Yet, he is still a massive favorite but Askren isn’t so sure if the hype is real.

“The hard part about it is, we saw him twice in the UFC,” Askren said to Submission Radio (via MMAFighting). “But the first guy he fought, John Phillips, he’s 1-4 in the UFC. So, he was very unsuccessful. And the second guy he fought was a new addition to the UFC. So, he has not won a UFC fight. And so it’s like, ok, well, he definitely smashed these guys, there’s no doubt about that, but are these guys Gerald Meerschaert level competition? And the answer to that, is no, they’re definitely not. So, sometimes people can look great against guys who aren’t as good, and then when they step into a little competition, it’s a lot harder. So, I don’t really know what to expect out of Chimaev. I know Gerald is really good, he’s really tough. But yeah, I don’t know about Chimaev yet.”

If Khamzat Chimaev can beat Gerald Meerscheart the hype will no doubt be real. But, Askren isn’t ready to call him the next Khabib Nurmagomedov just yet.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

New Details Surface In Conor McGregor Sexual Assault Case

New details have become available in the story involving sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. According to a report from France 3...
Read more
UFC

Stipe Miocic On Facing Brock Lesnar: “It’d Be An Early Night For Me”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic recently commented on a possible fight with former champion, Brock Lesnar. Miocic was speaking with Chris...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Regarding His Mental Health

Conor McGregor is currently dealing with sexual assault allegations made against him in the Corsica region of France. He put out a...
Read more
UFC

Chael Sonnen Has One Name In Mind To Fight Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen believes Dan Hooker is the most logical opponent for Tony Ferguson after the Dustin Poirier fight fizzled out.
Read more
MMA

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira Cancelled After Both Test Positive For COVID-19

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira was supposed to have headlined UFC Las Vegas 10 this weekend. It was pushed back to October...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Michael Chandler Signs With UFC, To Serve As Khabib/Gaethje Backup

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has officially signed with the UFC. Dana White announced on Thursday’s SportsCenter that...
Read more
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski Shuts Down Henry Cejudo Superfight

Alexander Volkanovski will not be fighting Henry Cejudo next time out, according to the featherweight champ. Ever since Volkanovski...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier In Early Talks To Become WWE Commentator

Daniel Cormier may be adding another job to his already full slate. Cormier, who hosts a show on ESPN,...
Read more
UFC

Jan Blachowicz Wants Thiago Santos Rematch As First Title Defense If He Beats Reyes

Jan Blachowicz will be fighting for UFC gold at UFC 253 when he takes on Dominick Reyes for the vacant light heavyweight...
Read more
UFC

Mackenzie Dern Details Her Ex-Coach Fighting Her Husband

Mackenzie Dern switched coaches ahead of her UFC Vegas 11 fight against Randa Markos due to her ex-coach fighting her husband.
Read more
UFC

Ben Askren Isn’t Sold On Khamzat Chimaev Due To His Level Of Competition

Ben Askren isn't sure just how good Khamzat Chimaev is and he isn't buying the hype quite yet. Chimaev...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Comments On Muhammad Ali Comparisons

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently asked about people comparing him to Muhammad Ali during an interview with True Gym MMA. According to Khabib,...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says Dustin Poirier “Doesn’t Want To Fight”

UFC President Dana White says that Dustin Poirier has negotiated himself out of a fight with Tony Ferguson. In speaking of the...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Deletes Tweets Regarding His Mental Health

Conor McGregor is currently dealing with sexual assault allegations made against him in the Corsica region of France. He put out a...
Read more
MMA

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira Cancelled After Both Test Positive For COVID-19

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira was supposed to have headlined UFC Las Vegas 10 this weekend. It was pushed back to October...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Reveals He Had COVID-19 During UFC 252 Training Camp

Daniel Cormier has revealed that he dealt with a case of COVID-19 during his training camp for UFC 252. He spoke to...
Read more
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 33 Results

UPDATE: The show is complete. Three contracts were awarded to Jordan Williams, Collin Anglin, and Danyelle Wolf. Dana...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube