Ben Askren Jokes About UFC Not Announcing His Signing

Ben Askren pokes fun at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for not announcing his arrival.

Askren is part of a historic trade between the UFC and ONE Championship. “Funky” was released from his ONE contract in order to sign with the UFC. In exchange, ONE received Demetrious Johnson. It’s a move that has proven to make both Askren and “Mighty Mouse” happy.

Despite the news breaking and ONE Championship making Johnson’s signing official, the UFC has yet to announce Askren’s arrival. The former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion took to Twitter to address it:

Hey @ufc are you gonna make an announcement? You are like that guy with a GF who’s embarrassed to tell his buddies even when everyone knows! Ha ha ha you know you love me. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 30, 2018

UFC president Dana White briefly addressed Askren when talking to TMZ. White said he was excited to bring Askren on board and said “Funky” will definitely be facing a top five welterweight in his UFC debut. In the past, White and Askren have had bad blood. In fact, White has Askren blocked on Twitter. So much time has passed that apparently White forgot he blocked Askren and he ended up following a parody account:

He is following a parody Ben Askren account now, which is rather odd pic.twitter.com/8csU8xqght — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 30, 2018

These two are off to a “Funky” start.

Askren has wasted little time calling out the top UFC welterweights including Colby Covington and Darren Till. One thing seems clear, however, Askren refuses to fight the reigning UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Both men are longtime friends and training partners.

Do you think love will soon be in the air for Ben Askren and the UFC?