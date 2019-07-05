Video: Ben Askren & Jorge Masvidal Have Backstage Encounter Ahead Of UFC 239

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal had a backstage run-in ahead of UFC 239.

Backstage encounters aren’t new to Masvidal. Following UFC London back in March, Masvidal landed punches on Leon Edwards after the two traded barbs and approached each other. Ahead of UFC 239 tomorrow (July 6), Masvidal and Askren crossed paths but there was no blood shed.

Askren posted a clip from his fight week vlog showing the encounter. Masvidal told Askren, “I can’t wait to break your face, baby.” Askren said it was “attempted intimidation” on Masvidal’s part and he questioned its effectiveness.

Masvidal gave his side of the story (via BJPenn.com):

“I saw him yesterday actually when no media was around, we were just in the lobby I was doing a photoshoot and he was being his pathetic self walking around and I jumped on him, and he just f*cking froze,” Masvidal said, offering his take on the situation. “Then he started talking and walking away, I told him to be a man and come talk to me, and he said he had to use the bathroom. He’s just a f*cking coward. When I see him on the fly and we’re face-to-face his behavior is that of which he is, a b*tch, a f*cking sl*t. He looked stiff as a board.”