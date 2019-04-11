Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal Set For UFC 239

We now have a welterweight bout between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal set for UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV) this summer.

It’s going down. The UFC has announced that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal are set to meet at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) this summer. International Fight Week is shaping up rather nicely. Check out the UFC’s official announcement here:

Askren is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He made his UFC debut last month against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Despite a scary early first round, Askren was able to withstand an onslaught from “Ruthless” and get dominant position on the ground.

After locking in a bulldog choke, Askren was awarded the submission victory – despite a ton of controversy. Now, Askren takes on Masvidal, who comes off a huge second-round knockout victory over Darren Till in his own backyard of England. Although it looked like a fight with Masvidal and Leon Edwards was the sensible next step, the UFC has paired up “Funky” and “Gamebred” next.

It’s hard not to think that the winner of this fight will be in the conversation for a title opportunity. Check out the updated UFC 239 PPV card below:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

(C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa Welterweight: Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal

What do you think of the match-up between Askren and Masvidal?