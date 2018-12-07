Ben Askren & Kamaru Usman’s Manager Engage In Twitter Exchange

The seeds may have been planted for a potential bout between Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman.

Askren is scheduled to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Robbie Lawler on Jan. 26. Askren was brought over to the UFC as part of a historic trade with ONE Championship. The deal saw Demetrious Johnson head over to the Asia-based promotion.

Ben Askren Exchanges Words With Kamaru Usman’s Manager

As of now, the UFC welterweight title picture appears to be in limbo. White recently revealed that he isn’t happy with champion Tyron Woodley or Colby Covington. Usman claims he was offered a bout with Covington for January, but doesn’t believe “Chaos” will accept. This sparked a back-and-forth exchange between Askren and Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz:

If @Benaskren wants to fight @USMAN84kg for an interim belt you got it buddy we in ufc has good health insurance — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2018

Lol glad your client has good health insurance bc I don’t need it. https://t.co/WE6nhb8jVO — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 7, 2018

Listen you’re an undefeated world champion much respect but this is the big show what are you gonna do when you can’t take Usman down? Somebody should call 911 because you’re gonna be in big trouble #fact call uncle @danawhite https://t.co/xv7TfCqnvf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2018

But one thing I gotta give you credit is you got balls. You want to fight a guy no one wants to fight. Looking forward to the build up https://t.co/xv7TfCqnvf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2018

Take him down and beat him up like everyone else. Ali you are working in a world of faulty assumptions. https://t.co/lQrORKFL5G — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 7, 2018

