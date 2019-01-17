Ben Askren & Kelvin Gastelum Trade Barbs Over Tyron Woodley

Ben Askren and Kelvin Gastelum have gone back-and-forth on social media

Gastelum is preparing for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title opportunity against champion Robert Whittaker. That bout will be taking place on Feb. 9. Despite being in two different weight classes, Askren and Gastelum found themselves mixing it up on social media.

Askren & Gastelum Have An Exchange

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley told Ariel Helwani early in the week that he plans to move up to the middleweight division by the end of 2019. He said he wouldn’t mind “beating up on” Gastelum again. Woodley earned a split decision win over Gastelum back in Jan. 2015. Gastelum responded to Woodley:

Haha @TWooodley has never wanted this smoke after we fought the 1st time! He can’t compete at MW 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/NxXkOawHlT — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 15, 2019

Askren wasted little time sticking up for his longtime friend and training partner:

Hey fat boy he beat you with a broken foot and you didn’t come within 10lbs of making weight. I love me some trash talk, but you should get real. https://t.co/UdHribiIAt — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 15, 2019

Gastelum fired back using a well-known Conor McGregor meme:

I’m sorry I don’t know know who you are young man! pic.twitter.com/x6FS3HvYjV — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 16, 2019

Askren wasn’t amused by Gastelum’s response:

Kelvin 1) I have more followers than you 2) no one believes your pathetic lie 3) maybe try a little originality 4) you missed weight by 10lbs I mean holy crap what kind of person does that? https://t.co/b0I0eTNI5Q — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 16, 2019

Finally, Gastelum had the following to say:

Lol chill out big guy! Welcome to the UFC , I remember my 1st UFC fight too! I’m sure you’re excited about it! https://t.co/VHWqrw384x — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 16, 2019

Askren is set to make his UFC debut on March 2. He’ll be taking on Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. On that same card, Woodley will defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman.