Ben Askren Calls Out Khabib For A Fight At 165 Pounds

It seems that Ben Askren is closer to signing a deal with the UFC. The undefeated welterweight went on a Twitter war with multiple UFC stars like Mike Perry, Darren Till, Colby Covington and others. Now, “Funky” Askren wants Khabib Nurmagomedov at 165 pounds to determine the best MMA grappler on planet earth.

And @TeamKhabib I’ll meet you at 165 to determine the best MMA grappler on planet earth! You just name the time and send location. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 26, 2018

Askren has been targeting Khabib for some time now. He has said multiple times that he is Khabib’s Kryptonite and can easily finish “The Eagle.” Ben Askren, like Khabib, is undefeated in his MMA career. Khabib has extended his win streak to 27 with the biggest win of his career against Conor Mcgregor. He finished McGregor via submission in the fourth round at UFC 229 held in Las Vegas.

Ben Askren currently fights under Asian Promotion ONE Championship. His last fight was against Shinya Aoki at Immortal Pursuit which he won easily with a first-round TKO.

The fight will take some time to happen as the deal has yet to be finalized. Also, many other welterweights have stepped up to welcome Ben Askren to the UFC. Askren is also a good friend of current welterweight king Tyron Woodley. Woodley has always been very vocal about Ben’s skills. They are both teammates at Roufusport and in an interview with Damon Martin Woodley said he has the skills to wreck both Khabib and GSP.

Who do you think Ben Askren should fight first in the UFC?