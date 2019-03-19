Ben Askren Believes Storyline For Khabib Fight Is Too Good To Ignore

Ben Askren feels a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov makes too much sense to pass on.

Askren’s next opponent is currently undecided. He had a successful, albeit controversial, submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. UFC president Dana White’s stance hasn’t changed as he wants to see Askren and Lawler have a rematch. Askren has said that he isn’t interested in running it back and would rather move forward with a new opponent.

Ben Askren Says Bout With Khabib Writes Itself

Askren spoke to reporters backstage at UFC London. He explained why a bout with the UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov makes sense (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If there’s some way I could make that happen next, I would make it happen … I don’t think I can, right? I think I’m like one or two fights away from that happening. But that is something that would be an awesome fight: great storyline, both undefeated, the USA vs. Russia thing always plays. And then you also got like the best wrestler in MMA type of thing playing. So you would have a whole lot of angles to play. That fight would be a lot of fun.”

Askren has been adamant about wanting the UFC to create a 165-pound division. Dana White has been against the idea. Stick with MMA News for the latest update on Askren’s next opponent when it becomes available.