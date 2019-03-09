Ben Askren On Kamaru Usman: ‘He Can’t Punch Worth A Damn’

Ben Askren laughs off the thought that Kamaru Usman can knock him out.

Usman recently captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold from Askren’s teammate and longtime friend Tyron Woodley. Usman stuck to Woodley like glue for five rounds and for once, “The Chosen One” had no answer for his challenger. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Ben Askren Dismisses Kamaru Usman’s KO Power

Internet trolls will always exist, but Askren never shies away from them. In fact, some even consider “Funky” to be a troll. He took to his Twitter account to respond to a fan who questioned if he’d go back to Bellator should he be knocked out by Usman:

If Marty KOs me I would literally retire, look at his record he can’t punch worth a damn https://t.co/R26lbZ3WOa — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2019

UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Colby Covington will be next in line for a shot at Usman’s welterweight title. Things are already heating up between those two as they nearly came to blows in Las Vegas.

As for Askren, he’s coming off a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler. He locked in a bulldog choke on “Ruthless” and referee Herb Dean thought Lawler was out. The former UFC welterweight champion immediately protested the stoppage. While White has expressed interest in booking a rematch, Askren isn’t too fond of that idea.

