Ben Askren Believes Jorge Masvidal Is Avoiding Fight With Him

Ben Askren has expressed interest in a fight with Jorge Masvidal, but he doesn’t think the feeling is mutual.

Masvidal competed this past Saturday (March 16). He headlined UFC London with home country favorite Darren Till. “Gamebred” stunned the London crowd with a devastating second-round knockout victory. Masvidal wasn’t done fighting when he exited the Octagon as he struck Leon Edwards backstage after the two exchanged words.

Ben Askren Doesn’t Have High Hopes For Jorge Masvidal Fight

Askren appeared on the UFC London post-fight show to discuss his options. On the show, “Funky” made it clear that he doesn’t feel “Gamebred” is down to fight him (via MMAFighting.com):

“I would love to fight [Masvidal], but like I said, you heard that post-fight speech, I think he’s trying to find reasons not to fight me. He’s talking about fight for the belt — prior to this fight, he had two losses in a row. You don’t go from losing two [in a row] to winning one and then all of a sudden you have a belt when there’s all these guys in front of you. It just doesn’t work that way.”

In his post-fight speech, Masvidal said he isn’t worried about anyone calling him out and simply wants a title opportunity. He seemingly went the opposite route, however, when he attacked Edwards. That incident could very well set up a bout between those two as there is clearly bad blood. If that’s the case, then Askren will have to look elsewhere for opposition.

Do you think Ben Askren will fight Jorge Masvidal next?